East Longmeadow Summer Concert Series returns

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The Summer Concert Series has returned to East Longmeadow after two years.

Like so many other in-person events, the town had to cancel the 2020 series due to COVID-19. Organized by the town’s Rotary Club, everyone is thrilled to be back this summer.

Summer Concert Series Dates and Performers:

July 3: Trailer Trash

July 7: Changes In Latitudes

July 14: Union Jack, A British Invasion Band

July 21: A-Ray of Elvis, Ray Guillemette Jr.

July 28: The Eagles Experience

August 4: Dan Kane & Friends

August 11: Good Acoustics

“It’s like heaven, everybody has been depressed without the concert series, ourselves included all our Rotarians because we love this for the audience and to give them the opportunity to have a fun, free, night out,” Susan Grimaldi, the concert chair told 22News.

The local band Trailor Trash took the stage, the bands’ ten-year anniversary. And our own 22News reporter Sy Becker was there to MC the event. An audience made up of umbrellas and rain jackets because the rain wasn’t stopping the community from coming out to support.

“I love it. I hated being in the house, so it’s great to be out even though its raining… so I’m excited to see what this year brings,” Tyana Vanzant said.

It was a busy week for the East Longmeadow Rotary Club, as down the way at Center Park was the annual July Fourth Carnival and they also had a fireworks display that began at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.