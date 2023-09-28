EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) -The Town of East Longmeadow is looking for input from residents as they update the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The town will review risks from natural hazards and climate change and then create a plan to reduce those hazards and their impacts on the community. Discussions will include an explanation of what goes into the hazard mitigation planning process, which natural hazards and climate change issues presently impact the town, and current mitigation strategies.

A hybrid public meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Council on Aging, 328 North Main Street, East Longmeadow. People can also participate virtually using this Zoom link.

The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission is helping the town with the plan. The final plan will be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) for approval. If approved, the town will be eligible for federal and state mitigation grant funding. FEMA and MEMA are also funding the plan update.