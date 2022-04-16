SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter gifts were given to children at Saturday’s celebration at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council.

This is the second year the citizens council has distributed gifts to families living nearby. Those gifts made possible through a donation from the Hampden County Sherriff’s department.

Vanessa Knott is one of the council’s newest members, she told 22News why the giveaway was so rewarding.

“It’s great to be able to come together in the community, worked really hard to get to this point. and see all the faces especially all the little faces, it’s really rewarding,” Knott said.

The Indian Orchard Citizens Council was able to distribute more than 3,000 Easter baskets for neighborhood children.