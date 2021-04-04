Easter brunch tradition at Carriage House continues

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What could be more traditional on Easter Sunday than taking the family out for Brunch?

The Carriage House at Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield has been a favorite destination for years.

And the staff was fully prepared for the brunch crowd which filled the Carriage House as they do every year on Easter Sunday.

Donald Calvanese told 22News, “It feels wonderful. It’s nice you get to interact with people. People are out so that’s a good thing. It’s great to have people inside of the building that’s been empty for over a year.”



The pandemic has made the past year a very difficult time for so many. The opportunity to join friends and loved ones for such a traditional time as Easter Sunday over brunch was a welcome change during a most traditional time.

