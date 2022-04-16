CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers hit the stores early Saturday to avoid the crowds, as families across Western Massachusetts prepare for Easter Sunday.

“We’re just getting last minute Easter food, things like bread and the stuff we need to get ready for tomorrow,” said Cheyenne Orengo of Springfield.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend over $20 billion on Easter weekend this year. Which is actually a decrease over last year’s spending forecast. The 2022 NRF Easter Spending Survey shows a gradual increase in spending until this year. The organization citing concerns over inflation as a driving force for consumers to seek the most value per dollar.

One shopper told 22News he’s definitely noticed prices rising. “As high as the sun is flying, yeah. I think a lot of things. But hopefully it will stabilize,” said David Presz of Chicopee. Remain hopeful. It’s springtime, it’s renewal. Time for things to get better.”

Many retailers have holiday hours for Easter so if you plan on shopping Sunday make sure you call or look online for open hours.

Only 13 percent of Americans are planning to celebrate virtually. This is a 62 percent decrease from Easter in 2020.