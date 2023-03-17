Instacart delved into its data to determine which candies America prefers. (Credit: Getty)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easter bunny is making its way to the Holyoke Mall for photos and themed events beginning on Friday.

Easter is a Christian festivity that marks the resurrection of Jesus. It always falls on a Sunday during March or April. The date of Easter is determined by the first full moon after the first day of spring (the vernal equinox).

This year the first full moon called the pink moon after the vernal equinox (which is March 20) is on Thursday, April 6. Easter Sunday is then determined to be April 9th.

The Easter bunny will be located in Cafe’ Square at Holyoke Mall from March 17 through April 8. To visit the bunny, reservations are recommended by visiting whereisbunny.com, those who pre-book will receive two free gifts.

The Easter Bunny will be available during these hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., extends to 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. April 7

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., extends to 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. April 2

Easter Bunny events: