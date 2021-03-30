Easter Sunday Mass from St. Michael’s Cathedral being broadcast on WWLP

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A long Easter tradition between 22News and the Diocese of Springfield will continue this Sunday.

On Sunday, April 4th at 10:00 a.m., WWLP-22News will air Easter Sunday Mass with Bishop Byrne LIVE from St. Michael’s Cathedral Parish in Springfield. The mass will also be streamed live on WWLP.com making access to the program available on any device.

Easter is celebrated in Christian faiths as the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his death and burial. It marks the end of “Holy Week,” the religious commemoration between Palm Sunday and Easter.