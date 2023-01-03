EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire Department has issued a warning about the possibility of accidents involving thin ice.

Frigid temperatures two weeks ago had ice forming on the city’s many ponds, streams, and rivers, but recent warming and rain have melted much of the ice.

“Many factors including temperature fluctuations and water flow can affect how and when ice

freezes and thaws, making it unpredictable and extremely dangerous for anyone trying to walk

on or cross it,” said Fire Chief Christopher Norris. “If you witness anyone falling through the

ice, call 911 immediately. Do not go out on the ice but rather reach or throw an object to the

individual that could assist them.”

The Easthampton Fire Department offers these tips on ice safety:

Never go onto the ice alone. A friend may be able to rescue you from shore or go for help if you fall through the ice.

Go out onto the ice prepared. Make sure to have a cell phone with you in case of emergency, as well as rope or ice picks to help you or someone you’re with should someone fall in.

Always keep your pets on a leash. If a pet falls through the ice do not attempt a rescue. Call 911 instead.

New ice is usually stronger than old ice. As the ice ages, the bond between the crystals decays, making it weaker, even if melting has not occurred.

Beware of ice covered with snow. Snow can insulate ice and keep it strong, but can also insulate it to keep it from freezing.

Slush indicates that ice is no longer freezing from the bottom and can be weak or deteriorating.

Ice formed over flowing water (rivers or lakes containing a large number of springs) is generally more dangerous and should be avoided.

Ice seldom freezes or thaws at a uniform rate. It can be one foot thick in one spot and be only one inch thick 10 feet away.

What to do if someone falls through ice: