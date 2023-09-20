EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Easthampton is holding the second of two health insurance information sessions on Thursday, September 21.

The programs were created to address questions about private health insurance, Medicare and supplemental coverage for persons aged 55 and over.

Thursday’s session is a MassHealth and private insurance resource fair with representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield, United Healthcare, MassHealth and other insurance providers. They will be available to discuss coverage gaps and other types of health insurance for seniors.

The event will be held at the Easthampton Council on Aging, 19 Union Street, beginning at 10:00 a.m.