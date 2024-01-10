HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – An Easthampton woman has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 91 North in Hartford on Tuesday.

According to CTroads, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday. 91 Northbound was closed between exits 29 and 29A.

53-year-old Paula Garcia from Easthampton was killed in the crash. She was the passenger in the vehicle.

State police said that she was the passenger in a car when it slowed down in the right-center lane near exit 29 for an unknown reason. A tractor-trailer hit the car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation is still ongoing, and 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.