GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Small business Saturday is behind us and now many local shops are turning their attention to holiday shopping.

These next few weeks are vital for many businesses and following small business Saturday small business owners would of course love to see a continuing appreciation for their stores.

The National Retail Federation, a trade group for the retail industry, said a record 196 million Americans shopped in stores and online over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a 10% increase from last year.

For local businesses across Pioneer Valley, the surge in business doesn’t end now. The next month leading up to Christmas is very important for sales.

Seth Lustig, Owner of Greenfield Games told 22News, “We’ve got a pretty steady crowd throughout the year and there are some high and low points but this is certainly the busiest. Greenfield is amazing it’s been so supportive of us for 22-23 years now it’s not so much just preaching shop locally it’s like in their blood.”

Lustig says that he see an increase of 10%-20% in business in the months of November and December.