CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While Halloween is usually a time for fright and fun, the current economy has put a strain on many families’ budgets.

Your receipt might just make you scream this Halloween season! 22News found out you can expect to pay upwards of $20 for a large bag of Halloween candy. While a large yard inflatable could cost you well between $100 to $500 dollars. In total, it’s projected that U.S. shoppers will spend more than $4 billion on costumes, according to Statista.

Some local shoppers tell 22News, they aren’t going to let these prices haunt them, once festivities have come and gone. “It’s going to be hard to help the trick or treaters this year. So we’ve been cutting back on everything,” Lance Gouvan of Belchertown. “Even decorating the house with our giant skellingtons and stuff like that. So do to that we’re going to have about a $1,500 savings.”

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to top $12 billion, up from 10 billion last year.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.