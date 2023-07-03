FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Ed Sheeran has set the new Gillette Stadium single-show attendance record after his show on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution had a venue record of 71,723 people in attendance. Ed Sheeran’s Saturday show beat the previous record that had stood since the U2 360° Tour on September 20, 2009.

The multiple Grammy Award-winner returned to Gillette Stadium for his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced The Mathematics Tour), which is the first NFL stadium he had ever headlined, for the sixth and seventh time overall this Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s show had also cemented Gillette Stadium as the United States venue that Ed Sheeran has performed at the most over his career.