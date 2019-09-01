EEE threat levels rise in western Mass

GRANBY, (WWLP) – Communities in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County have reached critical alert levels for triple E, including Granby.

There is an excessive risk for the mosquito-borne illness across the state.

According to the Agawam Health Department, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as “EEE” is spread by bird biting species of mosquitoes.

Currently, in Massachusetts, there are 28 communities at critical risk, 37 are at high risk and 126 at moderate risk.

Symptoms of EEE range from chills and fever to swelling of the brain.

To prevent these symptoms from happening to you, officials are urging the public to avoid being outdoors at night during peak mosquito times, use insect repellent, and to wear long-sleeved clothing.

The peak season for EEE is the month of September, but the risk is expected to die down by the beginning of October.