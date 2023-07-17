NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An EF-0 tornado touched down in North Brookfield on Sunday morning.

The tornado had a path of 2 miles in length and about 250 yards wide and moved at an estimated 80 miles per hour. There were no injuries or damage to homes reported.

There was some damage done, though, to nearby trees. An EF-0 tornado is the weakest type of tornado, typically causing minor damage with estimated winds of 65-85 miles per hour.