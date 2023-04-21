WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1.8 billion Muslims marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at sundown on Thursday and ushered in the holiday celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

The start of the holiday is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon which vary according to geographic location. But the day typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting was overshadowed due to raging battles in Sudan between its army and rival paramilitary forces. The fighting has killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands.

Sudan’s top general declared early Friday morning that the military is committed to a civilian-led government vowing to preserve “the security and unity of the state.”

Eid prayer is being held at the West Springfield High School Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m.