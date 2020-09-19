Eight fire departments work to put out Sturbridge fire

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department and seven other departments worked overnight to put out a house fire on Sheppard Road.

According to the department, firefighters received a report of an attic fire around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, they quickly requested help from other stations.

Firefighters from Southbridge, Brimfield, Holland, Charlton, Spencer, East Brookfield and Auburn helped extinguish the fire.

The fire has been put out and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Only minor injuries were reported and those injured were sent to a local hospital.