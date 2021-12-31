Eight police departments in western Massachusetts receive funding for body cameras

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight western Massachusetts police departments are receiving state funding for body-worn cameras.

The Baker Administration announced this week that a total of $4 million in funds will be distributed to 64 departments across the state. Locally that includes:

Southwick – $26,189.70

Easthampton – $40,000.00

Great Barrington – $19,817.00

Greenfield – $66,168.63

Hatfield – $5,638.00

Sheffield – $30,843.00

Ware – $25,405.00

Wilbraham – $60,326.00

“We are glad to provide communities with these resources for body-worn camera programs, because they improve public safety, strengthen community-police relations, and enhance the values of transparency and accountability,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This technology offers municipalities a valuabletool in support of municipal police in their efforts to ensure public safety and transparency in their communities”

“The Administration is pleased to partner with local law enforcement agencies to provide the resources and technology needed to improve public safety and nurture strong relationships with the communities they serve,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

About 10% of police departments in Massachusetts currently have a body-worn camera program, but a poll from the state Chiefs of Police Association found that nearly three-quarters of departments are interested in having one.