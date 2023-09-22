DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The jackpot for the next Powerball game on Saturday is at an estimated $725 million.

The cash option for the prize is an estimated $345.7 million, and if someone wins this game, this would be the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing will be the twenty-eighth since the jackpot was last won on July 19, when $1.08 billion was won on a ticket sold in California.

Tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The Massachusetts Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $10.0 million, with a cash option of $6.76 million. It is the largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.

Tickets are $1 each and only available in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday.