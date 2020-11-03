ELECTION DAY: What you need to know

(WWLP) – It’s Election Day and polls will be open here in Massachusetts from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Lines could be long so 22News is working for you with what you should know before you cast your ballot.

Voters are being asked to make a plan to cast their ballot, as COVID-19 safety protocols and sheer volume promise to slow the polling process.

Face masks will be required at all voting locations and must be worn throughout the voting process.

Social distancing will also be enforced throughout the process.

According to Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin’s office, more suburban voters took advantage of the state’s mail-in voting system, which means that lines at polling places in urban areas could be longer on Election Day.

State law prohibits poll workers from comment regarding the number of votes cast for either candidate or race, or anything about the polls in general.

It is important to note that even though polls close at 8:00 p.m., you can still cast your ballot after that just as long as you get in line before 8:00 p.m