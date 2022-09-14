CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– National Science Foundation has awarded Elms College a $1.5 million grant through the organization’s S-STEM (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program.

Elms College will provide need-based scholarships to at least 40 high-achieving first-year and community college transfer students seeking careers in science, technology, and mathematics over a six year period. The scholarship amount will be up to $10,000 per year.

“Elms College is excited to receive this grant because it will provide a pathway for Elms College STEM majors to be well-positioned to start careers in these growing STEM fields,” said Joyce Hampton, Ed.D., dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. According to a state report issued last October, STEM jobs will account for 40% of job growth in Massachusetts through 2028.

Learn more about the S-STEM scholarships at Elms and eligibility requirements on the college’s website.

Scholarships will be available to community college transfer students in the spring 2023 semester and to first-year Elms students beginning in the fall 2023 semester.

All STEM scholars will also be provided community-engaged experiential learning activities and opportunities to build data science skills in each year of their studies, culminating in an internship or research experience.