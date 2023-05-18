CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee will hold its 92nd Commencement at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The ceremony will include all undergraduate, master’s, and doctor of nursing practice students. The entrance procession starts at 9:30 a.m. with the ceremony to begin at 10 a.m. More details on Elms College’s Commencement activities and graduation day information can be found at this link.

This year’s guest speaker is La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States. She will also be receiving and honorary degree from the college.

Honorary degrees will also be awarded to Karen Keating Ansara, founder and chair of the Network of Engaged International Donors, and David O’Brien, Ph.D., professor emeritus and Loyola professor of Roman Catholic Studies at Holy Cross University, in recognition of their life’s work.