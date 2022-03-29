CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – College of Our Lady of the Elms hosted the former U.S. Ambassador during its Reverend Hugh Crean Distinguished Lecture in Catholic Thought Tuesday night.

This year’s lecturer was attorney and former U.S. Ambassador for the Holy See, Mary Ann Glendon. 22News spoke to Mary Ann Glendon to discuss in detail more about her former position.

“I thought it’d be a great occasion to just share some thoughts with other people about how that role has changed since Vatican II, and to trace it through the very different but continuous of John Paul the II, Benedict and Francis,” Glendon said.

Glendon also talked about her experience working with the three most recent popes: St. John Paul II, Benedict the 16th, and Francis.

Tuesday’s lecture was held both in-person and virtually via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions.