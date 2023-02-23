CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College received $1.5 million, the largest from a single one-time donation in the school’s history.

The funds were donated by Michele and Donald D’Amour. Of the $1.5 million donated, $1 million will be designated the Haiti Nursing Continuing Education Program, now known as the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Haiti Nursing Continuing Education Program.

The remaining $500K will establish the D’Amour Center for Faculty Teaching Excellence (DCFTE), provide faculty development, and promote faculty initiatives.

“Elms College plays an important role in our community, and we are proud to support a few of the college’s initiatives that are near and dear to our hearts,” said Michele and Donald D’Amour.

“We are immensely grateful for Michele and Donald’s magnificent gift that will benefit our domestic and global students,” said Harry E. Dumay, Ph.D., MBA, president of Elms College. “Guided by the mission and vision of the Sisters of St. Joseph, the D’Amours are dedicated to the college’s success by providing our faculty with the tools necessary to prepare every student to be a lifelong learner.”