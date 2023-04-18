CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College is planning to hold its commencement ceremony for the graduation class on Saturday, May 20th.

This year’s commencement speaker is the president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation La June Montgomery Tabron. She will also be awarded an honorary degree at the ceremony. At the Kellogg Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, Tabron ensures the optimal development of young children from birth to age 8, heal the profound racial inequities in communities, and cultivate community leaders and community-led solutions that support educated kids, healthy kids, and economically secure families.

Additional honorary degrees will be awarded to Karen Keating Ansara, founder and chair of the Network of Engaged International Donors, and David O’Brien, Ph.D., professor emeritus and Loyola professor of Roman Catholic Studies at Holy Cross University, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the world.

La June Montgomery Tabron (Courtesy: Elms College) Karen Keating Ansara (Courtesy: Elms College) David O’Brien, Ph.D. (Courtesy: Elms College)

A procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Keating Quadrangle and the program will begin at 10:00 a.m.