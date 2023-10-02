PALMER, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda was arrested in Palmer over the weekend.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, Bigda was arrested on Saturday, October 1 by the Palmer Police on charges of OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violations. He was arraigned in Palmer District Court Monday and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, October 20.

Bigda was previously accused of assaulting and threatening two juvenile suspects in 2016 after the teens allegedly stole an unmarked police cruiser and led them on a chase from Springfield to Palmer. In December 2021, he was found not guilty on all charges.

He filed a lawsuit in Springfield Federal Court in June 2023 in an effort to get his job back. He is currently on paid leave.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood is suspending Officer Bigda without pay for five days, the highest-level of discipline she can hand out. The case will also be sent to the Board of Police Commissioners for their review.