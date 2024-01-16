HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent snowstorm conditions are becoming more concerning for those who do not have proper shelter.

Tuesday night, ‘Providence Ministries for the Needy’ in Holyoke is providing a safe place for those without homes, who might be exposed to cold temperatures. The organization is offering resources and support for individuals in need such as access to food, beds, clothing and showers.

“It’s so important to do this because people don’t have another option and thats difficult for us to understand, but we dont have to understand it, we just have to be part of a solution,” expressed the Executive Director at Providence Ministries, Jenni Adamczyk. “It’s incredibly vitle for our community to be able to offer this.”

This shelter closed at 7, but will still make any accomodations for those who need it. Other Shelters in Springfield, like the Friends of the Homeless will be assisting people 24/7, and Springfield Rescue Mission will stop allowing people in at 1AM.

