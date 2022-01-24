Emergency training in Ludlow with Life Star helicopter

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Emergency training was held with a Life Star helicopter along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in Ludlow.

Members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, along with other personnel agencies that are assigned to the Regional Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT), participated in an emergency training course in Ludlow. This emergency training included the Life Star helicopter from Connecticut.

During training, the departments and agencies involved practiced ways to load patients into the aircraft and how to properly handle issues and safety hazards that will require the help of the Life Star helicopter. With these practices, the department can help expedite transportation to hospitals.

“Training exercises like this help ensure our staff is well equipped with the knowledge they need to be successful when working in our facilities, on special assignments and task forces, and with the public,” states The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

This training taught the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department on how to assist in medical emergencies that require the Life Star aircraft.