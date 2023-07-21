SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A program to empower teen girls and improve their public speaking skills was held in Springfield this week.

A public speaking and confidence building program for teen girls called “It’s your turn to take the mic” was held at Springfield Technical Community College this week. “Take the mic” was a course offered through STCC’s college for kids, a summer learning and enrichment program for pre-teens and teens ages 11 to 16.

Director, Monica Wright, telling 22News, “What we do here is help them to expound on having that conversation, vocabulary introduction of who they are.”

Every day, the girls in attendance heard from guest speakers and Friday, was my turn! It was a joy to talk to the girls about working at 22News, share tips, skills and hear how the program has helped them grow.

“One of my dream careers involved a lot of public speaking and I’ve always struggled with that,” says Phoenix Kirby of Chicopee, “And being here and talking to all these people and then laughing about it later it’s really inspired me to just keep on going.”

In addition to hearing from public speakers, girls here say they learned a lot from each other, and each young woman have acquired valuable tips to share. In addition to public speaking, the week long program included arts & crafts, creative writing, team building activities and more. Girls even had a chance to practice reporting for 22News.

“I have seen major growth,” says Program Assistant, Mattie Lumarshall. “They have become more confident in speaking and talking with each other, not using umm, posture, really diving into what they’re speaking about and thinking about what they are going speak about when it comes to public speaking.”

There are additional college for kids courses offered this summer, if you’d like to learn more.