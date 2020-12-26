Empty Christmas gift boxes on your curbside could attract thieves

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas gifts means plenty of Christmas trash left for pick up. But your trash and empty boxes of high-value items could make your home more appealing to thieves.

According to home security experts, you should avoid putting discarded Christmas boxes out for trash pick up too early. That is especially true if it’s big ticket gifts like smart-TVs or computers.

Experts also recommend you break down those boxes and even conceal them amongst other trash or recyclables.

“I think it makes sense to bundle it up and not advertise what you got,” said Edward Jacques of Chicopee. He told 22News, “We always try to do that with our recycling and thankfully most of it is going in the recycling bin so that’s good!”

Also make sure to find out if the holidays will affect your recyclable and trash pick-up before placing it to the curb.