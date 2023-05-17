CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The EMT Academy at 55 Main Street in Chicopee is inviting members of the public to an Open House Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives for the Academy tell 22News they hope to make visitors aware of their school of training, and how they too can become an EMT or paramedic. The community along with local politicians and school counselors will have an opportunity to tour the facility and meet instructors.

The EMT Academy was founded in 2013 that offers the newest practices in emergency medicine through education with the most current curriculum, technology, and protocols. The specialty courses encourage participants to raise the standards of pre-hospital patient care.