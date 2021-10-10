Enfield Conn. dog park fundraiser

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP)- The Enfield Dog Park Action Committee (EDPAC) will be hosting its 13th Annual Puppy Pride Fun Day on October 16 at the The Loyal Order Moose Lodge 124 South Rd.

The event is from 10:00 a.m.- 3:00p.m. and will feature a variety of events: over 30 vendors and rescue organizations, All4Paws Pet Care will be at the event offering various dog services, and there will be contests for your furry pals!

If you are interested in participating you can register your pup for the different contests which include Best Kisser, Best Lap Dog over 40 lbs., Cutest Puppy, Best Looking Dog, Musical Sit/Stay, Bobbing for Hot Dogs and Best in Show. And this year since the event was postponed until October they will also have a Halloween costume contest!