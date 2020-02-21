Enfield man arraigned for allegedly dragging state trooper in Ware

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Thursday after police say he dragged a Massachusetts state trooper during a motor vehicle stop in Ware early Wednesday evening.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey, 24-year-old Joseph Hurlburt’s bail is set at $1,000 and was arraigned on the following charges:

Destruction of property over $1200

Leaving the scene of property damage

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

RMV signature, possess/use false/stolen

Failure to stop for police

License not in possession

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Motor vehicle lights violation

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

Failure to stop/yield

According to Massachusetts State Police, Hurlburt of Enfield was stopped by a trooper for a license plate violation while traveling southbound on Route 32 in Ware around 4 p.m. The trooper determined that Hulburt had multiple warrants for his arrest and attempted to remove him from his car. Hulburt then allegedly began to drive forward at a high speed and dragged the trooper nearly 30 feet before stopping.

Enfield man arrested for allegedly dragging state trooper during traffic stop in Ware

State Police said Hulburt drove off on Route 32 and headed towards Palmer. The trooper was not injured during the incident.

The Ware Police Department found Hulburt Thursday morning and arrested him for the active warrants he had along with additional charges.