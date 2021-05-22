Enfield Police investigating serious car crash

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is investigating a motorcycle and vehicle crash that left two people injured on Friday night.

According to the police at around 8:21 p.m. a crash involving one car and one motorcycle happened at Enfield Street on Route 5 at the intersection of Bright Meadow Boulevard.

The vehicle is a 2007 Volvo XC70 driven by a 54-year old man and the motorcycle is a 2007 Yamaha XVS65 driven by a 31-year old man who also had a passenger with him.

The 31-year old man has been taken to Baystate Medical Center with alleged serious injuries.

The motorcyle passenger is a 35-year old woman who has also been taken to Baystate Medical Center with alleged serious injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the Enfield Police and anyone with information is asked to call at 860-763-6400 ext. 1385.