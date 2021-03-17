Enfield Police warns residents of callers pretending to be detectives

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police say that they had been made aware of someone who was impersonating one of their detectives and is asking residents to be aware of the scammers.

The scammer is spoofing the phone number of the police and claims that the person who answers has failed to respond to a subpoena.

Enfield Police warning residents of scam callers

According to the police on one occasion a person was told to go purchase gift cards to pay the fine. The Enfield Police is reminding residents that no official law enforcement would accept gift cards in any form as payment for anything.

Officers are also asking those who receive these phone calls to report them at 860-763-6400.