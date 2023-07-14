ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Just across state lines, property problems are looming at a shopping center, one that many from our area visit, and could result in the closure of a popular big box retailer.

Structural safety has taken center floor at the Enfield Square Mall. According to a news release posted to the Town Manager’s Facebook, the town is having problems getting mall ownership and management to repair parts of the mall, to be in compliance with quote “minimum building and fire codes.” Adding their action or inaction could result in the closure of mall tenants, Target and the movie theater, until compliance is reached.

In May, public safety personnel warned of a large hole in the roof, which the town says prohibits the fire suppression and sprinkler system to work properly. The town manager goes on to say that both the Mall Manager, and the ownership group were given notices, and minimal response followed.

Until Friday, when a meeting was held with representatives. Local shopper Doug Warner talked to 22News, saying, in addition to safety empty store fronts are also a problem, “You shut it down, then they’ll respond. What can they put in here to make money for the town and to take care of business? Get the state involved and that should take care of it.”

The town manager said it’s their hope both parties will stick to the schedule that was discussed Friday, to move toward compliance. Adding temporary fire watch measures are being employed, and it is safe to shop.