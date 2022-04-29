SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast returns to Main Street in Springfield on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. marking the City’s 386th birthday.

Main Street from State Street to Bridge Street will be closed to line the streets with tables, chairs, and vendors. The event includes pancakes, bacon, milk, orange juice, and coffee for $3, $1 for children under 12, and free to 70,000 public school students that have advance tickets. It is prepared by hundreds of volunteers.

Activities in Court Square include cornhole games, Jenga, Massachusetts Army National Guard inflatable obstacle course, displays from the Springfield Police and Fire Departments, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

The intersection of Main Street and Harrision Avenue will feature TDBank’s mascot, prize wheel, giveaways, and more. A fishing clinic will be on display by the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Additional businesses and non-profit organizations will be on-hand promoting their services.

Samples will be handed out from Dunkin’ and Cabot Creamery Co-operative.

For those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services, and American Medical Response (AMR) will administer the shots.

Performances by the Sci-Tech High School Band will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. St. Michael’s Academy Chorus performs the Pancake Song during the speaking program at 9:30 a.m. Other performers include En Motion Dance Theater, Grisel’s Private Dancer School of Arts, Springfield Prep Charter School, and Youthful Expressions.

Don’t forget to stop by the WWLP-22News tent to spin the prize wheel!

MGM Springfield President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kelley will be the chair of this year’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen as this year’s Honorary Chair of the Spirit of Springfield’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast! What we need more than ever right now is an event designed to bring families, friends, and neighbors together,” said Chris Kelley. “The annual Pancake Breakfast has done just that since 1986 in what has become a treasured tradition in our community. I am excited to put on an apron, flip some flapjacks, and see everyone on May 14th!”

“We have had such a great out pouring of support from donors and supporters, and an overwhelming number of requests from area schools for complimentary student tickets,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “This year is sure to be one of the biggest and best pancake breakfasts in many years.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “This will be a huge boost for the moral of our city and the region as we continue to move our city forward post-COVID-19 pandemic. Looking forward to seeing everyone downtown for a good pancake breakfast.”