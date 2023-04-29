SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People were walking with purpose in Springfield on Saturday to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation New England and support those living with this diagnosis.

“Today, we are officially proclaiming in recognition that the Springfield City Council recognizes the Springfield Walk for Epilepsy at Forest Park,” said Jesse Lederman, President of Springfield’s City Council.

Over 160 participants came decked out in purple for the 2023 Springfield Walk for Epilepsy at Forest Park. Amy Mahoney, the Director of Development, Epilepsy Foundation New England told 22News, “This is a way to get our community together to spread the word for outreach, and it’s also a fundraiser.”

And that number is 3.4 million; that’s how many people are living with epilepsy here in the United States.

Epilepsy is is a brain disorder that causes recurring seizures. Epilepsy Foundation New England aims to improve the lives of those impacted by this condition. Walks like this are one way they work to find a cure.

Mahoney continues stating that, “In New England, there’s over 100,000 people affected by epilepsy, and those are just the people having seizures. It carries over to their families.”

Lynn Arment from Monson was walking with her daughter Holly, who lives with epilepsy. Holly has thankfully been seizure-free for three-years, but this condition still impacts day-to-day life. She shared, “As a mom, it’s like you’re scared every day, you don’t know. You don’t know when the next one is.”

But those gathered in Forest Park Saturday walked forward, together in hope.