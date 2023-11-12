WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Horse lovers gathered in West Springfield this past weekend for the annual Equine Affaire.

The event is celebrating its 25th year in West Springfield with people from all across New England in attendance.

One of the vendors, Tonya Lok and Karrie McCarthy of the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue explains what people can expect from these events, “It’s all horse people from New England. This is kind of our Christmas, that’s kind of how I used to look at it. It’s a gathering of, you know, world class clinicians, vendors, tax shops, rescues.”

Since 1998, the Equine Affaire has been hosted at the Big E fairgrounds. Sunday was the last day of the event and for those who attended, it was a full weekend which featured demonstrations, equestrian performances and the chance to see dozens of different horse breeds.