SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparing for the onslaught of frigid winter weather, The Springfield Rescue Mission has launched a clothing drive benefitting the homeless men in its care.

The Springfield Rescue Mission clothing drive is called “Undie Sunday Undie Monday,” underwear and socks being the primary items needed over the years by the homeless. The Rescue Mission needs all the underwear and socks you can donate during the month of October.

Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell recounts how this drive began for a formerly homeless man who became one of the program’s first benefactors, “one of the things they gave him was a brand new pair of underwear he remembered by saying you don’t know how much you blessed me, and I want to be able to reciprocate and bless theirs.”

As 22News learned from one man who was recently homeless, these clothing gifts as so vital to their feelings of being needed.

“To me it offers everything. You can think in terms of help for me, the first need they provided after that was a lot of spiritual help.” Joshua, formerly homeless

“There is a tremendous need in the Greater Springfield Community for such items especially now with all the shortages in supplies. To the hungry, homeless, addicted and poor, ‘this is an offering of Hope & Love and a reminder that they matter to God!’ Psalm 16:9 ‘Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoiceth: my flesh also shall rest in hope.’ We need your help as the numbers of homeless men, women, and children continue to increase. We cannot meet the need alone! We need your help to put Hope back in the hearts of those in need.” Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director / CEO.

Donation hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. located at 10 Mill Street in Springfield. Some needed items are large and x-large men’s boxer briefs, and x-large and xx-large men’s undershirts.

The Springfield Rescue Mission accepts donations all year long of the following items, or a monetary donation can be made online at springfieldrescuemission.org.