CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A weekend jam-packed full of things to do in western Massachusetts.

There’s been lots of talk about two movies hitting theaters this weekend too. The summer blockbuster is back, everyone is super excited to see participate in Barbenhiemer. The new Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s, Oppenheimer are starkly different films premiering on the same day and people want to dedicate a whole day

to see both films.

The Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival continues this weekend. Thursday night’s performances took place in downtown Springfield from Dewey’s Jazz Lounge to Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant. Artists spanning genres from jazz and blues to Latin and African music will perform

during the three-day celebration of music, art, and community for the next two days.

If you’re looking for something fun to do indoors you can drop in for a Sew Fun! Drop-In session at the Springfield City Library. Whether you are interested in learning how to sew, or maybe just want to brush up your skills, each session is open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

Saturday is the 70th Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair is taking place at Eastern States Exposition. Young people with a love for animals showcase why they’re working so hard to keep farming alive in the Pioneer Vallet and throughout New England. The one-day event showcases participating 4-H members. Accomplishments from the past year include animal projects, handmade crafts, gardening, art, and much more. Admission and parking are free to the public.

There is also a movie at the park in Springfield Friday night. Disney’s Strange World will be playing over at Myrtle Street Park at 8:15 p.m. All you have to do is bring your own blankets chairs and snacks, admission is free for the public.

Westfield will host its annual Fireworks for Freedom celebration this Saturday. There will be musical entertainment food vendors and of course fireworks and that starts at 5 p.m.