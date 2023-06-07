SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend will be an eventful one for the City of Springfield.

There will be a lot of visitors coming to Downtown Springfield this weekend for a triathlon, a concert, a show, and more. Springfield is holding the Ironman triathlon competition, a Bruno Mars Concert, Springfield Restaurant Week, and actress Tina Fey and comedian Amy Poehler are putting on a show.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler – Restless Leg Tour

The Saturday Night Live alumni will celebrate their 30 years of friendship with a night full of jokes, stories and controversial entertainment during their first-ever live tour together at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Thursday, June 8th. For tickets visit the MassMutual Center website.

Springfield Restaurant Week

Beginning Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 18th, the City of Springfield highlights 28 restaurants including deals on purchases.

MGM Springfield – Free Music Fridays

Outdoor entertainment is at MGM Springfield with Free Music Fridays concert series on The Plaza from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. On June 9th, Brass Attack will be performing live.

Bruno Mars

Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars will perform two shows at the MassMutual Center. He will perform two shows on June 10th and 11th beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Ironman Triathalon

Ironman is a 70.3-mile triathlon that will be held on Sunday, June 11th at Riverfront Park in Springfield. It’s a 70.3-mile race, with 1.2 miles of swimming in the Connecticut River, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run along the Riverfront Park.

Because of these major events, city officials and event hosts want residents to be aware of the parking, traffic, and delays to come.

“If you come down early enough park at MGM and walk down, we will have plenty of officers on Main Street, State Street, and Court Street. If you’re not sure if MGM is available, Frank B Murray on Main Street, Union Station parking garage is wonderful and there’s some on-street parking,” Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said.

In Springfield, the following roads will be closed (subject to change):

Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m.: Court Street will be closed from East Columbus Avenue to Main Street

Sunday, June 11 from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from the Memorial Bridge to State Street

Sunday, June 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. East Columbus Avenue will be closed from State Street to Court Street

Sunday, June 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. State Street will be closed from Hall of Fame Avenue to East Columbus Avenue.

Sunday, June 11 from 6:20 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from Riverfront Park to South End Bridge Off Ramp

Sunday, June 11 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. I-91 Exit 3 Off-Ramp



The general manager at the MassMutual Center says this weekend’s events will bring a positive economic impact to the city as thousands of people will be coming to Springfield.

“We are over 5,000 for all three shows which is great! We are just about sold out for Tina Fey and Amy Pohler. We just released a few limited seats for Bruno Mars on Saturday and Sunday so scoop those, they are going quickly. Then Ironman as well on the other side of the building with a few thousand people, so you know there’s going to be a ton of buzz,” Sean Dolan, General Manager at MassMutual Center told 22News.

Springfield Police is asking that people be patient this weekend and plan their commute accordingly.

Latest News