CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is scheduled to conduct intermittent helicopter work for the Montague to Fairmont Structure Replacement Project beginning Wednesday.

A helicopter from Eversource will be flying over areas in Chicopee, South Hadley, and Granby to install guide ropes and carry workers, tools, and materials within the utility right-of-way. This involves installing new conductors and communication lines on structures to improve the reliability of the electric system in the region.

The inspections will be conducted by a blue and white helicopter, tail number N69PF in Chicopee, South Hadley, and Granby between March 2 and March 11 intermittently Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The helicopter’s designated landing areas are located on Eversource Property on Britton Street in Chicopee, privately owned property off West State Street in Granby, and 244 Amherst Street in Granby.