AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Environmental workers at Eversource are trained to protect and relocate turtles in the area of transmission lines.

The program was held Wednesday with Marc Richards Eversource Director of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs, Denise Bartone Eversource Manager of Licensing and Permitting at the right of way location off 68 Moylan Lane in Agawam. It is designed to train the energy company’s crews in locating and protecting endangered turtles from heavy equipment. Crews also got help from a specially trained turtle sniffing dog.

Eversource says Agawam is one of the turtle’s favorite habitats. It’s because the company keeps growth low underneath the power lines, which creates little ecosystems where some rare species of turtles are thriving.