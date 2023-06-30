SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Eversource Energy’s electric rates will go down beginning July 1 through December 31, 2023.

In a news release sent to 22News, the company reports they are filing reduced electric supply rates with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) as a result of a drop in energy costs.

If approved by the DPU, the new rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change from the current 25.78 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 16.08 cents per kWh, compared to approximately 17.9 cents per kWh last summer, for customers in Eastern Massachusetts; and 21.99 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 14.85 cents per kWh, compared to 15.4 cents per kWh last summer, for customers in Western Massachusetts.

The supply rate change only applies to customers in Massachusetts who receive Eversource’s Basic Service Rate and not those who receive their energy supply from a municipal aggregation program or a competitive supplier.

“Our customers have been hit hard by the unprecedented volatility in the energy markets in the last year, so we’re pleased to let our customers know that some relief is coming in energy prices this summer with the new supply rate,” said Eversource Executive Vice President for Customer Experience and Energy Strategy Penni Conner. “At the same time, it’s important for our customers to remember that their total bill ultimately depends on how much energy they use – which, on average, increases for our Massachusetts customers by 40 percent during the summer months with air conditioners, fans and other appliances working overtime to keep things cool inside. We offer many energy efficiency and payment programs to reduce energy use and help support our customers year-round, and we continue to urge everyone to take advantage now – before the hot weather arrives.”

The company suggests these ideas to help reduce energy usage this summer:

Keep air conditioners set as warm as comfort allows. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity.

Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs.

Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day. Energy is conserved by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening when there is also less demand on the electric system.

Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out to prevent unwanted heat from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

Switch to ENERGY STAR®-certified LED lights. The energy-efficient bulbs run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the air more effectively, creating a cooling, wind chill effect. Remember to turn the fan off when leaving the room.

Financial support is available for customers who need it. Eversource encourages customers to enroll in one of its payment plans or assistance programs if they need help with their energy bill.

The New Start Program can help income-eligible, electric and gas customers reduce or eliminate their outstanding balance in as little as 12 months when they make on-time monthly payments and Eversource will make up the difference by eliminating or forgiving a portion of the total balance enrolled in the program – reducing the amount owed each month.

can help income-eligible, electric and gas customers reduce or eliminate their outstanding balance in as little as 12 months when they make on-time monthly payments and Eversource will make up the difference by eliminating or forgiving a portion of the total balance enrolled in the program – reducing the amount owed each month. Flexible Payment Plans are available to all customers, regardless of income, to pay their past-due balance over a period of time.

are available to all customers, regardless of income, to pay their past-due balance over a period of time. Budget Billing Plans are also available and can help customers avoid seasonal spikes on their energy bill by paying a fixed amount each month based on their average annual usage.

are also available and can help customers avoid seasonal spikes on their energy bill by paying a fixed amount each month based on their average annual usage. A Discount Rate is available to customers receiving public assistance benefits and have a household income at or below 60% of the state median income. These customers may be eligible for a 42% discount on their monthly electric bill or a 25% discount on their monthly natural gas bill.



For more information on various payment programs customers can call Eversource at 866-861-6225 (Eastern Massachusetts) or 877-963-2632 (Western Massachusetts), or go to the company’s website to find the best plan and enroll online.

All customers can compare the Basic Service Rate and other available rates to choose the option that works best for them. Customers can learn more about supplier options and what to consider before switching on the commonwealth’s website here.