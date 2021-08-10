Eversource helicopter conducts inspections of vegetation across western Massachusetts

A helicopter takes off from Northampton on the morning of August 10 to begin aerial inspections of the northern-most communities in Western Massachusetts. Inspections will continue in the southern-most communities on the morning of August 11, weather permitting. (Courtesy: Eversource)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource begins its semi-annual aerial inspections of power lines in western Massachusetts this week.

Eversource will be flying helicopters over areas in Hampshire, Hampden, and Franklin Counties. They’re checking to see if any trees or other vegetation are encroaching on their lines. Inspections are scheduled between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and will continue Wednesday.

The inspections will be conducted by a blue and white helicopter, tail # N411DD &/or blue and silver helicopter, tail # N1431W in the following areas: