SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re mostly out of snow season but Eversource is already preparing for the state’s next major storm.

The utility company announced that they’re investing $41 million in tree removal work to help reduce storm-related tree damage. Falling tree limbs are the most common culprit in power outages as they can tear power lines and damage electrical equipment.

Significant tree-trimming and Resiliency Tree Work is planned for the following communities:

Barnstable

Dover

Falmouth

Hopkinton

Marshfield

Medway

Norfolk

Plymouth

Sandwich

Wellfleet

Woburn

An approximately $16 million investment in Western Massachusetts will allow crews to perform tree-trimming work along more than 700 miles of electric lines in the following communities in western Massachusetts:

Agawam

Ashfield

Conway

Lanesborough

Longmeadow

Springfield

Windsor

West Springfield

“Massachusetts’ roadside forest is not only getting older, it continues to suffer the effects of a variety of environmental factors ranging from stronger storms and successive droughts to a growing list of insect infestations and diseases,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Paul Sellers. “The list now includes beech leaf disease along with the familiar spongy moth and emerald ash borer that continue to take a toll on trees across the state, and there are no signs of the problem going away. That’s why our thoughtful program of identifying and removing weak and hazardous trees has never been more important. Tree trimming is one of the most cost-effective solutions to strengthening the electric grid, and we’re constantly working to improve day-to-day reliability for our customers as we continue to see fewer power outages where this work has been done.”

“The expensive and complicated effort to mitigate storm related calamity by constantly removing hazard trees and vegetation is one instance that left undone, would impact Granville’s infrastructure for months after a severe weather event and is an example of professional excellence that proves Eversource’s commitment to superior customer service,” said Granville’s Tree Warden and Head of Public Works Doug Roberts. “Eversource has proven to be a true, honest and hardworking partner in making the rural lifestyle with all of the triumphs and tribulations that go with it, especially during severe weather, more manageable.”