SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Utilities has approved a plan by Eversource to remove all hazardous trees in the state.

The $41 million removal is aimed at reducing storm-related tree damage and strengthening the electric grid. Tree trimming and emergency tree work will be carried out on more than 700 miles of electric lines in western Massachusetts. Contractors hired by Eversource will be sent to a number of towns like Agawam, Longmeadow, and Springfield.

“If there is a power outage we want to make sure we are protecting the system, keeping it reliant, and also patrolling it. Making sure that we can keep trees away from electrical equipment,” said Priscilla Ress, Eversource spokesperson.

Ress said Eversource will notify its customers if trees need to be trimmed on their property, but it is the homeowner’s responsibility to maintain their trees.