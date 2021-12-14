Eversource natural gas pipeline proposal listening session held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ Rep. Carlos Gonzalez will hold a meeting with Springfield residents to discuss concerns over a proposed Eversource pipeline project.

The meeting is being held at the South End Citizen’s Council to hear from the City from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, masks are required. Chairman Gonzalez mentioned in a statement his interest in discussing the pipeline and any disruptions caused by the existing pipeline both in Springfield and throughout the remainder of the state of Massachusetts.

“I am concerned for the potential hazard the proposal may have on the residents of Springfield. My priority should be moving to a less hazardous and greener production of energy,” said Chairman Gonzalez.

The proposed pipeline would carry natural gas and Eversource says it is a necessary improvement to reliability.

Pipeline proposal (Screenshot from Eversource handout document)

In a statement to 22News, Eversource spokeswoman Priscilla Ress released the following: