Eversource natural gas pipeline proposal listening session held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ Rep. Carlos Gonzalez will hold a meeting with Springfield residents to discuss concerns over a proposed Eversource pipeline project.
The meeting is being held at the South End Citizen’s Council to hear from the City from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, masks are required. Chairman Gonzalez mentioned in a statement his interest in discussing the pipeline and any disruptions caused by the existing pipeline both in Springfield and throughout the remainder of the state of Massachusetts.
“I am concerned for the potential hazard the proposal may have on the residents of Springfield. My priority should be moving to a less hazardous and greener production of energy,” said Chairman Gonzalez.
The proposed pipeline would carry natural gas and Eversource says it is a necessary improvement to reliability.
In a statement to 22News, Eversource spokeswoman Priscilla Ress released the following:
“In order to enhance reliability for more than 58,000 of our natural gas customers in the Greater Springfield area that are currently served by a single supply through infrastructure that is 70 years old, we are proposing the Western Massachusetts Natural Gas Reliability Project to provide a much-needed redundant supply source.
We have not yet submitted a formal proposal to the Massachusetts Energy Facilities Siting Board, which will open an approximately two-year regulatory proceeding, as well local, state and federal permitting processes.
With a comprehensive public process just now beginning, we are committed to close collaboration throughout with our neighbors in the community and stakeholders at all levels to listen to their feedback and input – starting with two virtual open houses next week to give local residents and business owners an opportunity to learn more about the proposed project with subject matter experts, ask questions and provide comments.”