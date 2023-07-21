SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs has asked Eversource to re-visit its environmental impact report for its Springfield to Longmeadow gas pipeline.

The State Secretary of Energy and Environment Affairs office says Eversource’s Draft Environmental Impact Report for a proposed natural gas pipeline does not comply with the state Environmental Policy Act and its regulations. Specifically, the office is challenging Eversource’s research into available alternatives to installing the pipeline saying they did not adequately justify their dismissal of the no-build alternative or other non-pipeline alternatives.

The preferred path for this proposed pipeline runs from this existing station on Hall of Fame Avenue underground all the way to Longmeadow. That route remains a primary concern of local climate activists. Those activists and the state also want more information on the project’s impact on ratepayers and how it will affect people in its path particularly because the proposed route goes through an Environmental Justice Community.

22News asked Eversource how these requests affect the future of the project and how long the supplemental report might take.

They issued a statement in response saying they are working diligently to comply with all necessary requirements with the request and reiterated their position that the redundant pipeline is necessary to provide safe, reliable service to the more than 58,000 natural gas customers in the greater Springfield area. Adding that relying on a single pipeline for that large a concentration of customers is unusual and that this is not considered an expansion project because any potential new customers in the area will still need to be served by the existing infrastructure.

The preferred proposed route of the pipeline would be from the existing Bliss Street station off of Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield moving underground all the way to Longmeadow where a new point of service station would be built.